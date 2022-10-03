Australia’s ABC puts the spotlight on health

(Photo: ABC)

ABC Australia will feature a series of programmes and specials on health issues on its television, radio, digital and social platforms in October and November.

Under the collective title ABC Your Move, it brings together reporting and creative teams from every part of the ABC to uncover what is behind some of the most common health issues Australians face.

Major programming events across the next six weeks include:

Magda’s Big National Health Check, a three-part documentary series presented by Magda Szubanski, starting on ABC TV and ABC iview on 1 November.

Two-part Catalyst special Keep on Dancing, presented by Myf Warhurst, on ABC TV and ABC iview from 4 October.

Daily Classic Dance classes on ABC Classic Mornings from 3 October.

ABC Health Check, a digital interactive quiz launching on 4 October.

RN Health Report series presented by Tegan Taylor focused on social factors driving health in Australia, from late October.

“We want to host a national conversation about our health, explore some of the hidden factors that drive key issues and get Australians to start thinking about what small changes they can make to improve their own health,” Director, ABC Entertainment and Specialist Jennifer Collins said.

ABC Your Move runs on ABC platforms from 3 October to 15 November 2022.