Mongolia’s Star TV to air Project Runway and Family Feud

Fremantle has announced it has licensed popular entertainment formats Project Runway and Family Feud to Star TV in Mongolia.

This is the first time Project Runway Mongolia is airing in the country, making its debut on 2 October 2022, Television Asia Plus reports. Family Feud Mongolia is scheduled for launch in early 2023.

This will be the 6th Asian edition of Project Runway, having previously aired in Thailand, the Philippines, Malaysia, Korea and Vietnam.

Project Runway Mongolia aims to spark creativity and inspire a new generation of designers who can add their own take to a developing, modernising fashion industry in the country.

The host is Tserendolgor Battsengel, herself a leading Mongolian model and winner of the first season of Mongolia’s Next Top Model in 2017.

Badamkhand Batbold, CEO of Star TV, said “It is important to create content that is both entertaining yet informative for viewers, and in the case of Project Runway Mongolia, the vision is beyond just fashion entertainment.

“It is also championing the ideology of supporting small businesses, pushing forward Mongolian creative talent another step, and to spotlight Mongolia in a different modern light than only just our historic heritage.”