CMG-China and Argentine media step up cooperation

(Photo: CMG)

China Media Group and its Argentinian media partners have launched a series of events to deepen cultural exchanges.

The move marked the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Argentina.

A high-level forum was held in Beijing on 28 September to discuss media cooperation and cultural exchanges between the two countries.

Governmental officials and over 100 media representatives from China, Argentina and other Latin American countries took part.

Besides launching China-Argentina Culture Week at the forum, CMG signed a cooperative agreement with the University of Buenos Aires to enhance cooperation in areas such as content production and media technology.

A feature programme showcasing both countries’ “people-centred” achievements in various areas will also be broadcast simultaneously by Chinese and Argentinian mainstream media outlets.

CMG also launched a Latin America-China News Programme, El Frente, to deepen mutual understanding through media.