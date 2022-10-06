Australia’s SBS unveils World Cup coverage plans

Australian public broadcaster SBS has unveiled its plans for covering the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. It promises to give all Australians a front row seat to the live action.

As the official broadcaster, SBS will show all 64 matches live and free on television and live streaming via SBS On Demand.

SBS Radio will also broadcast all 64 matches live and free via DAB digital radio, mobile and online. Matches will be broadcast in up to four languages simultaneously: English, Arabic and in languages of competing teams.

Well-known football commentator Martin Tyler will join Richard Bayliss and Niav Owens as part of SBS’s broadcast team. Bayliss and Owens will host every live match from SBS’s Sydney studios and will be joined by guests who will share their perspectives.

Analysts will include Mark Bosnich, Craig Foster and Sarah Walsh.

Exclusive pitch-side tournament coverage will come from David Basheer and Matt Connellan. The SBS coverage will feature live commentary from inside the stadiums, with David Basheer calling the Socceroos matches, and Martin Tyler will be front and centre for key matches including the opening match and the final.

SBS Director of Sport Ken Shipp said: “We are thrilled to again deliver our award-winning and multilingual coverage live and free to all Australians. No one does football like SBS, and from pitch side to inside the locker rooms, we’ll bring our audiences all the best action and atmosphere from this unique World Cup.”

The World Cup runs from 21 November to 19 December.