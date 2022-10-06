Deadline extended for ASEAN photo contest on ocean pollution

The deadline for an ASEAN photo contest on ocean plastic pollution has been extended to 15 October.

The contest organisers include Vietnam’s national radio broadcaster VOV, the WWF and UNDP in Vietnam.

All citizens of ASEAN countries are invited to take part to highlight the fight against ocean plastic pollution – also called white pollution – in the region.

The theme of the contest is ‘White pollution and its hazards to marine ecosystems’. The original closing date for entries was 30 September but the organisers have extended it to 15 October.

The first prize is US$1,000. There are two second prizes of $500, three third prizes of $300 and five consolation prizes of $100.

Entries can be colour or black and white and must be original works taken since 2021.

Photos must reflect the theme of the contest, including showing ocean plastic pollution and its hazards, overloaded pollution, improper waste disposal and solutions for waste disposal applied in ASEAN countries.

See here for the contest rules and more information.