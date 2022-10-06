DW launches training for Iraqi business journalists

Germany’s international broadcaster, Deutsche Welle, has begun a training programme for Iraqi mid-career business journalists.

Known as Journalists 4Change, the six-month programme started on 29 September. The courses will be taught in Arabic and Kurdish and the 14 participants will meet both online and in person.

The aim is to help the journalists report on economic reform initiatives in their country.

The five training modules will also strengthen their expertise in economics, expand their reporting on important economic sectors, on fiscal and monetary policy or on overarching topics such as technology, innovation and sustainability goals.

The training programme is offered by the Private Sector Development and Employment Promotion Project (PSD) Iraq in cooperation with the DW Akademie.

The PSD project is co-funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development and the European Union.