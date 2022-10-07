ABU DBS returns in 2023 as an in-person event

Registration is open for the ABU Digital Broadcasting Symposium 2023.

The annual symposium returns to Kuala Lumpur as an in-person event on 6-9 March after being held online for the past two years.

The event, at The Royale Chulan Kuala Lumpur, will feature conference sessions, panel discussions, workshops and masterclasses presented by experts from around the world.

With the theme ‘Back in Business’, it will address challenges, find solutions and share experiences related to going digital, implementing new technology, creating content and enhancing user experiences.

To register and for more information, please visit the DBS official website at www.abu.org.my/dbsymposium.