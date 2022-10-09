NHK’s coverage of Tokyo Olympics wins top prize at Asiavision Awards

NHK’s coverage of the Tokyo Summer Olympics won the top prize at the 2022 Asiavision Awards Gala for excellence in journalism.

Produced under strict pandemic prevention measures, NHK’s coverage of the Tokyo Olympics won the Coverage of the Year award. NHK also won the award for “Outstanding Coverage – International” for its coverage of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and nabbed four more nominations.

The gala event produced by Prasar Bharati was hosted by DD-India Senior Anchor Munmun Battacharya and featured traditional performances and Bollywood renditions.

TVB-Hong Kong won Outstanding Reporting – News Story for a third consecutive year. Their report on the removal of a protest monument at Hong Kong University was the joint winner with Thai PBS-Thailand’s story on exposing a scam call centre in Cambodia.

CNA-Singapore tied with KBS-Korea to win Outstanding Reporting – Climate Change. CNA won the category for the second consecutive year.

Other winners included BTV-Bangladesh for Outstanding Reporting – Small Newsroom, CCTV-China for Outstanding Reporting – Sports, VTV-Vietnam for Outstanding Visuals, TRT-Türkiye for Outstanding Coverage – News Event, and DD-India and TVRI-Indonesia for Outstanding Coverage – Breaking News.

A new category was introduced in 2022 in recognition of the individuals who support the news exchange with extraordinary commitment. The Director’s Award for Outstanding Commitment to Asiavision went to Prasad Kaushalya Dodangodage, Head of the English Desk at SLRC-Sri Lanka, for his years of service to Asiavision and his contributions to the video news exchange, even at the height of the protests in Colombo.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS AND NOMINEES

OUTSTANDING REPORTING – NEWS STORY

Protest monument removed – TVB-Hong Kong (WINNER)

Scam call centres revealed – Thai PBS-Thailand (WINNER)

Miraculous premature twins – KBS-Korea

Nuclear research facility damaged – NHK-Japan

Help for infant Covid-19 patients – VTV-Vietnam

Elephant migration tracked – CCTV-China

OUTSTANDING COVERAGE – INTERNATIONAL

Russian invasion of Ukraine – NHK-Japan (WINNER)

Underwater volcano erupts – CCTV-China

Al Jazeera journalist killed – IRIB-Iran