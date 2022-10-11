Actress Sora Ma wins award for Mediacorp drama

Malaysian-born actress Sora Ma has won the Best Supporting Actress award at the 2022 Asian Contents Awards for her role in a drama produced by Singapore’s Mediacorp.

Ma took home her first acting award at the awards ceremony held in Busan, Korea, on 8 October for her role in Mediacorp’s English-language period drama This Land Is Mine, CNA reports.

A beauty pageant winner turned actress, Ma was a full-time Mediacorp artiste from 2010 to 2017, making her mark in dramas such as 2012’s Poetic Justice and 2015’s 118. She left full-time acting in 2017, taking on projects as time allowed.

In her acceptance speech, she thanked Mediacorp for the chance to play the character of Helen, a nightclub hostess, in This Land Is Mine.

She also thanked the cast and crew for their trust in her, as it was the first time she had worked on an English-language project.