KBS hosts 2022 Seoul International Drama Awards

(Photo: KBS)

KBS has hosted the 2022 Seoul International Drama Awards at KBS Hall in the capital.

Widely known as SDA, the awards are an annual event honouring excellence in television drama production worldwide.

Hosted by renowned actor Joo Sang-wook and a member of K-pop band A-Pik, Jeong Eun-ji, the awards ceremony on 22 September was delivered live via KBS 2TV and a YouTube channel of the awards organising committee.

The awards recognised celebrated movies, dramas, actors, directors and screenwriters in six categories, International Competition Program, International Competition Individual, Jury’s Special Prize, International Invitation, Korean (Hallyu) Drama and Seoul Business Agency Prize.

This year a British drama, Help, won three awards, including the Grand Prize. Help depicts the struggles of healthcare professionals and patients in a nursing home during the pandemic.

Lead actors Stephen Graham and Jodie Comer garnered the Best Male and Female Actor awards in the International Competition Individual category.

KBS was honoured with the Best Screenwriter (Han Hee Jung) for its drama, The King’s Affection. The historical romance series was among the most highlighted dramas in Korea in 2021.

Created by the Korean Broadcasters Association (KBA) in 2006, the Seoul International Drama Awards attracted 225 entries from 39 countries across the globe this year. KBS President and CEO Kim Eui-chul currently serves as Chairman of the KBA.

A list of all the winners of the 2022 Seoul International Drama Awards can be found here.