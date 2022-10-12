Liverpool to host 2023 Eurovision Song Contest

The European Broadcasting Union and the BBC have announced that Liverpool has been chosen to host the 67th Eurovision Song Contest, following a competitive bidding process.

The 2023 competition will take place in the UK, following Kalush Orchestra’s victory for Ukraine in Turin in May, after it was concluded that the event could not be held in the winning country for safety and security reasons.

The 2023 grand final will take place at the Liverpool Arena next to the River Mersey on Saturday 13 May, with the semi-finals on 9 and 11 May.

The BBC, together with the EBU, will organise the event in consultation with UA:PBC, Ukraine’s public broadcaster.

A shortlist of seven cities that included Birmingham, Leeds, Manchester, Sheffield and Newcastle was announced in August before being narrowed down to two in September.

Glasgow and Liverpool were then left in the race to host the world’s largest live music event, which reached over 175 million viewers on TV and online in 2022.