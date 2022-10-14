ABC Radio Australia returns to Marshall Islands

ABC Radio Australia is being heard in the Marshall Islands for the first time in more than five years.

Under a new Memorandum of Understanding, ABC Radio Australia programmes are being carried on the Marshall Islands’ national broadcaster, V7AB, from 13 October.

The ABC’s Managing Director, David Anderson, said the new partnership is a first step towards the aim of establishing a full FM radio service in the Pacific Island country.

“Radio is a critical information source, especially where communities are scattered and remote. This initiative is an expression of the ABC’s commitment to Pacific audiences.”

The Head of ABC International Services, Claire Gorman, said ABC Radio Australia covers issues across Micronesia, Polynesia and Melanesia.

“We will be sharing a curated selection of programmes made for, with and about Pacific communities. This agreement will extend access to ABC Radio Australia’s high-quality radio content across the region.”

Programmes under the agreement include the flagship regional current affairs Pacific Beat and programmes about gender empowerment, disaster preparedness, sport, music and general interest.

ABC Radio Australia programmes can be heard on V7AB Radio Marshall Islands on AM Radio at 1098 kHz.

For ways to listen to ABC Radio Australia in countries across the Pacific region see here.