Call for entries for 2023 Together for Peace Awards

The ABU and UNESCO are inviting broadcasters in the Asia-Pacific region to take part in the second edition of the Together for Peace (T4P) Media Awards.

The awards promote positive peace. This is not just absence of wars, armed conflicts and violence but a new concept of living well with nature, with diversity and building and sustaining more just societies for all.

The ABU is partnering UNESCO Bangkok office in the T4P initiative in the Asia-Pacific region. They are calling for entries for the awards. The deadline for submitting entries is 15 January 2023.

The T4P awards have three categories (Radio, TV and Digital Media) and recognise the best storytelling capturing individuals and communities building peace in the minds of men and women.

The awards highlight the crucial role of independent and ethical journalism, combined with media information and literacy and critical thinking of citizens for peace-building and promoting understanding within and between countries.

See here for more on the awards. For more information contact Nargiza Numanova at nargiza@abu.org.my