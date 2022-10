Limebócx blends Vietnamese traditional sound into modern music representing freedom

By taking elements of modern musical genres such as drum & bass, hip-hop, beatboxing, and dub, and combining them with traditional Vietnamese music, folk and poetry, Limebócx has managed to create a sound that is entirely their own.

Song list:

1. Chiều Trù Nhật

2. Qua cầu gió bay

3. Ngồi tựa mạn thuyền

4. West lake

5. Mục hạ vô nhân

Photo:VTV