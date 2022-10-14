RTM Malaysia chooses PlayBox Neo for its free channels

(Photo: RTM)

Malaysia’s national broadcaster RTM has installed two complete channel-in-a-box (CIAB) systems at the International Broadcast Centre in Kuala Lumpur to support its RTMKlik over-the-top (OTT) service.

The project was supervised by Selangor-based broadcast system integrator Amrick Solutions, in partnership with data storage and broadcast solutions specialist Integriti Padu.

KC Veins, Founder & Managing Director of Amrick Solutions, said, “RTMKlik is one of the most prominent free-to-watch OTT services in Malaysia and is currently accessible to more than 20 million viewers.

“Together with Integriti Padu, we are honoured to be able to assist RTM closely.”

The challenges faced by RTM were to work out how to run its OTT service with the greatest possible ease, efficiency, stability and flexibility, while generating large audiences for its free-to-air (FTA) channels and video-on-demand (VoD) content.

RTM’s technical operations team identified PlayBox Neo CIAB as the ideal choice, both for live and pre-scheduled automated playout.

Each PlayBox Neo CIAB comprises an AirBox Neo-20 playout and IP streaming server, Capture Suite live ingest server, TitleBox Neo-20 interactive graphics and ListBox Neo-20 pre-transmission scheduler.