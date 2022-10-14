Voter awareness programme launched on All India Radio

(Photo: PTI)

The Election Commission of India has launched a yearlong voter awareness programme on the public broadcaster All India Radio.

The programme, Matadata Junction, will feature 52 episodes, each of 15 minutes. They can be heard every Friday on many AIR stations including Vividh Bharati, 25 FM Rainbow, 4 FM Gold and 159 primary channels across the country.

The programme covers all aspects of the voter ecosystem, with a different theme each week. The aim is to encourage all eligible citizens, especially the young and first-time voters, to vote and make an informed decision during elections.

The programme is being produced in 23 languages – Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Kashmiri, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Nepali, Oriya, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Bodo, Santhali, Maithili and Dogri.

It is also available on Twitter on @airnewsalerts, the NewsOnAir app and AIR’s YouTube channels.

The Chief Election Commissioner of India, Rajiv Kumar (pictured), launched the programme in the presence of the CEO of Prasar Bharati, Mayank Kumar Agrawal, and the DG AIR News, Vasudha Gupta, among others.