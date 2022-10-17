New PBC head lauds professionalism of Radio Pakistan staff

(Photo: PBC)

The newly appointed Director General of Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation, Muhammad Tahir Hassan, says Radio Pakistan has been effectively disseminating information and creating awareness among masses.

He was addressing a reception hosted in his honour by the staff union, PBC CBA, in Islamabad on 14 October.

Acknowledging the professionalism of Radio Pakistan’s employees and artists, he asked PBC staff to continue working hard to uplift the organisation.

Muhammad Tahir Hassan expressed his commitment to resolve the organisation’s financial issues and address the grievances of staff.