The ABC’s Bluey to join Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade

(Photo: Wikipedia)

A giant balloon version of Bluey, a popular cartoon character on ABC Australia, will soar above the streets of New York City next month.

The balloon will be a giant new character in the 96th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, TV Tonight reports.

It will make its debut before an expected audience of 3.5 million spectators and 50 million viewers around the US on 24 November.

Launched on the ABC in 2018, Bluey is a Blue Heeler dog who lives with her doggy family in Brisbane. She has become a star in many countries thanks to platforms such as BBC iPlayer and Disney+.

“As one of the most popular characters in children’s entertainment today, we could not be more excited to welcome Bluey, all the way from Australia, to the 96th Macy’s Parade line-up,” said Jordan Dabby, producer of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

“Millions of families will be thrilled to see Bluey celebrate her first New York Thanksgiving as she soars above the streets of Manhattan on Parade Day.”

The Bluey balloon was created by Macy’s Parade Studio’s team of artists and measures 15 metres long, 11 metres wine and 16 metres tall.