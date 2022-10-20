BTV Bangladesh to air Sisimpur for another 5 years

(Photo: Dhaka Tribune)

The popular children’s series Sisimpur, the Bangladeshi version of Sesame Street, will be broadcast on Bangladesh Television (BTV) for another five years.

A broadcasting agreement has been signed by the Ministry of Women and Child Affairs, BTV and Sesame Workshop Bangladesh, which produces the show, the Dhaka Tribune reports.

A press release said the Ministry of Women and Child Affairs would bear the cost of broadcasting the programme on BTV.

Sisimpur has aired on the national broadcaster since 2005 with the aim of making education accessible and enjoyable for Bangladeshi students.

Sesame Workshop Bangladesh produces the show with the financial assistance of USAID.

In July 2022, Sisimpur won the International Kidscreen Award for Best Mixed Media Series.