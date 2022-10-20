Suspect in murder of Philippine radio journalist surrenders

(Photo: PNA)

Officials in the Philippines say the suspect in the killing of radio journalist Percival “Percy Lapid” Mabasa on 3 October has surrendered to their authorities.

The Secretary of the Department of the Interior and Local Government, Benhur Abalos, announced on 18 October that Joel Escorial had given himself up a day earlier, Rappler reports.

He said Escorial was conscience-stricken over the killing and had surrendered after his photo had been released as a suspect.

Mr Lapid, a staunch critic of the governments of both President Marcos and former President Duterte, was shot dead by a gunman on a motorbike while driving home in Manila.

Mr Abalos said Escorial had told authorities the order to kill the journalist had come from inside one of the country’s main prisons, New Bilibid Prison in Manila, and that he and three others had been paid to carry out the ambush.

Police are searching for the other three suspects, who Escorial named.