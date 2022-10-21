Australian programmes shortlisted for Rose D’Or Awards

Titles from Australian public broadcasters ABC and SBS across a range of genres have been shortlisted in the Rose D’Or Awards 2022.

They include productions from ITV Studios Australia, CJZ, Endemol Shine Australia, Gristmill, Bunya Productions, Northern Pictures, Guesswork Television, Werner Films and Blackfella Films, TV Tonight reports.

The Rose d’Or Awards define the gold standard for excellence and achievement in international TV and audio programme making.

The Rose d’Or began in 1961, when it was created by Swiss Television in Montreux, and has been a flagship event for the European Broadcasting Union and the international TV industry ever since.

Mark Rowland, Chair of the Judges, said: “The quality of entries from across the globe gets ever higher. We’ve been presented with some very tough choices to arrive at this shortlist.”

ABC Acting Director Entertainment & Specialist Jennifer Collins said: “I am always delighted to see ABC programmes recognised and to have so many honoured on the world stage is testament to the high quality of our content offering.”

“Congratulations to everyone involved in bringing these incredible productions to our audiences.”

Nominees will be formally announced on 4 November. See here for a list of shortlisted Australian programmes.