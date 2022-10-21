Australia’s SBS launches portal on mental health

(Photo: SBS)

Australian public broadcaster SBS has launched Mind Your Health, an online content portal aimed at showing pathways to support improving the mental and physical wellbeing of all Australians.

The site features articles, podcasts and videos in multiple languages, aimed at sharing the rich diversity of cultural knowledge and experiences across communities.

SBS says an estimated two in five Australians aged 16 to 85 will experience a mental health condition during their lifetime – a widespread issue still considered taboo in many communities.

The launch of the portal follows the success of SBS’s multilingual Coronavirus portal launched in March 2020, which has received 11 million unique Australian visits accessing trusted information throughout the pandemic.

Mind Your Health targets culturally diverse and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander audiences, with key focus on 10 languages – Arabic, Cantonese, English, Filipino, Hindi, Korean, Mandarin, Punjabi, Spanish and Vietnamese. The portal will be updated regularly.

SBS Director of Audio and Language Content David Hua said: “There’s such a diversity of traditions, experience and knowledge about health and wellbeing amongst Australia’s multicultural and First Nations communities.

“SBS’s Mind Your Health portal aims to share these stories in our audience’s preferred languages to show what’s needed and what works to benefit the health and wellbeing of all Australians.

“This includes combating prejudice and stigma, as well as improving the visibility of pathways to support and assistance.”