China Media Group hosts Germany-China concert

Over 200 Chinese and German musicians have performed classical works from their countries to celebrate the 50th anniversary of China-Germany diplomatic relations.

China Media Group hosted the event on 13 October.

Works from Beethoven, Wagner and Schumann alongside traditional and classical Chinese music were played for worldwide television broadcast by members of the Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin and China National Opera House.

The ‘China-Germany 50: A Shared Journey’ concert is part of the second China-Europe Music Festival hosted by CMG Europe.

The Chinese version of the programme was broadcast on 13 October on CMG’s music channel, as well as on radio and digital platforms, with the English version being aired on CGTN. The concert was also broadcast across a range of German-language media.

Wu Ken, Chinese ambassador to Germany, said the relationship between Germany and China had allowed the countries to transcend differences and create win-win situations. “The concert is an opportunity to promote cultural exchange and enhance mutual friendship,” he said.