Singapore’s Mediacorp wins two trophies in Cannes

Singapore’s Mediacorp has won two coveted dolphin trophies at the prestigious 13th Cannes Corporate Media & TV Awards, announced in Cannes, France, on 19 October.

These were for CNA documentaries Forgotten Heroes, which clinched a Gold in the History and Personalities/Portraits category; and Disease Hunters: Mosquito Mayhem, which took a Silver in the Science, Technology and Innovation category.

A third documentary, One Way, was recognised as a finalist in the Human Concerns and Social Issues category.

Forgotten Heroes traces the stories of four courageous individuals from Singapore who found themselves on battlefields thousands of miles from home during World War 2.

Turning the spotlight on humankind’s war with mosquitoes, Disease Hunters: Mosquito Mayhem features experts who combat mosquitoes and study the diseases they transmit like dengue and malaria. The programme explores promising solutions to mosquito-borne diseases.

One Way tells the stories of some Hong Kong residents who were among the 90,000 people who left the city to settle abroad following China’s imposition of a National Security Law in June 2020.

Tham Loke Kheng, Chief Executive Officer, Mediacorp, said, “We are pleased that our documentaries continue to receive critical acclaim on the global stage.

“These prestigious wins at the Cannes Corporate Media & TV Awards underline our strengths in producing quality, insightful content told through uniquely Asian lens.”