ABS-CBN signs deals with Warner Bros. Discovery

(Photo: ABS-CBN)

ABS-CBN is to bring its lifestyle programmes to more foreign audiences after signing content deals with Warner Bros. Discovery, which owns international cable channels Discovery Asia and Asian Food Network.

The agreement will bring shows from the Philippine media company’s Metro Channel to audiences in Central and Southeast Asia on Discovery Asia.

Among the programmes to be featured is ‘Beached’, a travel show hosted by Marc Nelson and Maggie Wilson as they tour the most scenic beaches and island resorts in the Philippines and around the world. Its first season will air on Discovery Asia starting 27 October.

ABS-CBN cooking shows ‘The Crawl’ and ‘Foodprints’ will air from 14 December on the Asian Food Network.

In addition to linear broadcast, audiences can also enjoy these titles on streaming platform discovery+, available for iOS and Android devices.

ABS-CBN brings Filipino content of all genres to foreign audiences in over 50 territories worldwide, selling over 50,000 hours of content.

Philippine viewers can continue to watch these lifestyle shows on Metro Channel, available on SKYcable channel 52 (SD) and channel 174 (HD), Cignal channel 69 and GSAT channel 70.