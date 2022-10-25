CNA’s financial journalism wins three awards

(Photo: CNA)

Singapore news channel CNA’s financial journalism has won three awards at the SIAS Investors’ Choice Awards 2022, run by the Securities Investors Association (Singapore).

The Media Excellence in Community Investor Education Award went to CNA, while the Financial Journalist of the Year – Special Award went to CNA Digital correspondent Tang See Kit (pictured right). CNA938 won the Financial Story of the Year Award for a radio feature on cryptocurrency.

Mediacorp editor-in-chief Walter Fernandez said: “In an uncertain global economic environment, people’s appetite for high-quality financial journalism has grown significantly.

“These awards are testimony to CNA’s continued efforts to deliver insightful coverage which our audience finds accessible, relevant and useful.”

SIAS commended CNA’s coverage of investment topics through a variety of platforms.

See here for more on the award winners.