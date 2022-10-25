Pacific Break music contest returns to Radio Australia

(Photo: ABC)

The Pacific’s biggest music competition returns to ABC Radio Australia in 2022 with the winner to perform at the WOMADelaide Festival in March 2023.

ABC Radio Australia has announced that following a pandemic hiatus, Pacific Break is back and bigger than ever before.

Pacific Break unearths the best original and unsigned talent from across the Pacific, showcasing them on ABC Radio Australia and at Australia’s largest international music festival, WOMADelaide.

ABC Head International Services Claire M Gorman said” “How exciting to see this important competition return. Past entries have been as diverse as the Pacific itself and we can’t wait to see what this year will bring, offering a career-changing opportunity to the lucky winner.”

ABC Radio Australia launched Pacific Break in 2008 when Vanuatu group 26 Roots took out the coveted first prize with their track Broken Promises.

The last time the competition was held in 2019, Papua New Guinean hip-hop artist Sprigga Mek won with his track Dodge The Bullet which he performed to fans at WOMADelaide in March 2020.

Other past winners include Emmanuel Mailau (PNG), III Kings (Solomon Islands), BSQ (Fiji) and Jaik Berg (Cook Islands).

Sprigga Mek said: “Winning Pacific Break has definitely been one of the highlights of my career. I met lots of amazing people and artists and would recommend anyone out there to get their entry in, no matter how it has been recorded!”

Visit here for more on the contest and how to enter.