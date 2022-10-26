Inter BEE 2022 to focus on latest media trends

Inter BEE 2022 is returning to Japan’s Makuhari Messe convention centre for its 58th edition, at a time when the broadcast and media industry is beginning to reshape its future, APB reports.

Under the slogan of “A Comprehensive Media Event for Professionals”, this year’s show will focus on trends such as virtual production, IP transmission, remote production and the metaverse.

Visitors can expect a number of key show highlights this year, including the Inter BEE IP Pavilion, which will offer one of the largest IP connection environments with inter-company collaboration highlighting the deployment of IP broadcast systems.

The popular Inter BEE Forum will feature a total of 17 keynote sessions and special presentations that will be held at the International Conference Hall of Makuhari Messe.

This will be held simultaneously with the 59th Technical Report Conference of Commercial Broadcasting, which is organised by the Japan Commercial Broadcasters Association (JBA).

Inter Bee will take place from 16 to 18 November. Its online venue will be open from 1 November until 23 December.

See here for more information.