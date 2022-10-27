Australia’s SBS launches World Cup ad campaign

(Photo: SBS)

Australian public broadcaster SBS has launched a new advertising campaign ahead of its broadcast of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, reflecting the diverse character of contemporary Australia.

The imagery featured in the multiple-language campaign, created by SBS’s marketing team, will run across television, SBS On Demand, online, social media, outdoor and print and leans on the multicultural character of SBS’s audience and the ability of football to bring cultures together.

SBS Director of Marketing Jane Palfreyman said: “We’re incredibly proud of this campaign. It connects directly with audiences in-language and shows the common humanity among fans of the game.

“It’s fun, it’s inclusive and it authentically reflects contemporary Australia. We couldn’t be prouder to be the home of the World Cup.”

The creative key art/video features vibrant images of FIFA World Cup fans of different backgrounds, gathered with family and friends and captured mid-reaction.

Intimate photography and super slow motion close-up video of fans experiencing the action evokes feelings of anticipation, hope, heartbreak and pride, bringing the ‘We All Speak Football’ concept to life.

The campaign highlights the excitement and social nature of watching a Qatar 2022 match live, inspiring audiences to tune in the broadcasts and participate in this global sporting spectacle.

The campaign runs until to 19 December – the day before the World Cup final.