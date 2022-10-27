beIN becomes first broadcaster to migrate to MEASAT-3d

MEASAT Global Berhad, Malaysia’s premier satellite operator, has begun migrating the beIN SPORTS channels to the MEASAT-3d satellite. They are the first set of broadcast channels to begin operations on the new satellite, launched on 22 June 2022.

The solution is delivered in partnership with Globecast – beIN SPORTS’ solutions provider for media and content management.

After 31 October, all three pan-regional channels of beIN SPORTS content covering the Asia-Pacific region will be based on MEASAT-3d, MEASAT’s latest and most advanced satellite.

beIN SPORTS, which has been broadcast via MEASAT’s satellites since 2013, offers a comprehensive line-up of live sporting coverage in English, Thai and Cantonese, through its 15 unique channel feeds available on major pay-TV platforms in the region and its live streaming app, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Its operating entity beIN ASIA PACIFIC is a leading sports content provider operating in 12 countries across the Asia-Pacific region.

“MEASAT is proud to be the satellite service provider of choice for beIN SPORTS, in partnership with Globecast. Live sports broadcast and interactive content is a key area of demand and growth, and we are proud to offer unrivalled expansion capacity and in-orbit redundancy following the launch of MEASAT-3d,” said Ganendra Selvaraj, Chief Commercial Officer, MEASAT.

“For MEASAT, the video segment continues to be a core focus and we are committed to providing reliable services for this segment, in cooperation with partners, content providers and channel operators.”