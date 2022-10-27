Registration for Japan Prize now open

Registration for the Japan Prize is now open. The Secretary General, NHK Japan Prize Secretariat, Yasuda Shin, has issued this invitation:

It is my great honor to invite you to the 49th Edition of the Japan Prize, International Competition for Educational Media.

Following the easing of Japan’s border control measures, Japan Prize is proud to announce that we are inviting the final jurors to Tokyo and will hold the final deliberation in-person. The international jurors will also speak at public events which will be held from Tuesday, November 1st to Friday, November 4th.

These events will collectively be called the “Japan Prize Festival” and will be held at WITH HARAJUKU HALL located in Harajuku, Tokyo. For those of you abroad, you can stream live and catch up on all of the events on our Japan Prize Festival Site. Registration is free and simple, and is now open! Register here.

There will be screenings of finalist works as well as various talk sessions that confront the challenges faced by educational media. We will connect via internet journalists and producers from the Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne and ask them to share the latest on children in Ukraine. We will also hear from renowned Japanese children’s author Yoshitake Shinsuke who will take us on a creative journey originating from his love for children’s programs. Also, in collaboration with Prix Jeunesse, we will organize a special screening of Dutch filmmaker Milou Gevers’s documentary which focuses on children who lost their parents to suicide.

Last but certainly not the least, the winners of this year’s competition will be announced at the Online Awards Ceremony on Friday, November 4 at 18:00 Japan Time. Streaming of this Online Ceremony also requires registration from the link above.

On behalf of all of us here at the Japan Prize Secretariat, I sincerely look forward to seeing you on-site or online.

Sincerely yours,

Yasuda Shin

Secretary General

NHK Japan Prize Secretariat