Asiavision welcomes MTV Channel Pvt Ltd

Asiavision has a new member – MTV Channel (Private) Limited in Sri Lanka.

The Network is part of Capital Maharaja Organisation Limited. Its operations include News 1st, which operates three TV and four radio channels and has a strong digital audience. This includes more than two million subscribers on its YouTube channel. It provides services in the three main languages used in Sri Lanka – Sinhala, Tamil and English – and its output includes live bulletins, current affairs programs and documentaries.

News 1st Director of News, Gayan Sampath, leads a team of news managers and editorial heads and around 160 journalists. He also has oversight of a network of about 500 provincial correspondents and citizen reporters.

Chevaan Daniel, Group Director of the network, says MTV is an important addition to Asiavision.

“News 1st has won countless local and international awards for its journalism and has won the hearts and minds of Sri Lankans living here and overseas for its unbiased, factual reporting that is deeply rooted in the lives of the people of Sri Lanka,’’ he said.

“Given the capability and capacity within the Asiavision family, we look forward to a very exciting and progressive partnership.”