Australian commercial radio ad revenue up 18 percent

Ad revenue for Australian metropolitan commercial radio stations grew by 18 percent in September, according to figures released by the industry body Commercial Radio & Audio.

Ad revenue rose to $62.719 million (US$39.6 million) compared to $53.149 million a year ago.

The strong result for radio was the 19th successive month of year-on-year growth and reflected strong ad spending across categories including entertainment, homeware and electrical retailers, travel and communications providers.

Sydney stations increased ad revenue by 34 percent, Melbourne by 27 percent and Brisbane by 1.5 percent. Adelaide was down 0.2 percent and Perth up 2.4 percent.

CRA Chief Executive Officer Ford Ennals said revenues were now close to levels recorded before the pandemic.

“Categories like live entertainment and travel, which were impacted last year by Covid, have come back strongly this year and the market remains buoyant heading into the peak retail season,” he said.

“Commercial radio advertising has real and sustained momentum which has seen a strong recovery back to pre-pandemic levels of revenue and in some major markets are setting new record revenue levels.”