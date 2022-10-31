Doordarshan ‘most trusted source of news’

Indian public broadcaster Doordarshan is considered the most trustworthy source of information by news consumers in the country, a new survey has shown.

A total of 34 percent of those questioned strongly trusted Doordarshan and 30 percent trusted it somewhat, the survey by Lokniti-CSDS and Konrad Adenauer Stiftung found.

The corresponding figures for newspapers were 31 percent and 29 percent. Online news sites were considerably less trusted.

The survey was conducted in 19 states among more than 7,000 people aged 15 and above.

It also showed the social media platforms that those surveyed used the most were WhatsApp and YouTube, which had pushed Facebook into third position. Many of Facebook’s users seemed to have shifted to using Instagram.