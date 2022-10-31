Radio Pakistan to launch sports channel

Radio Pakistan is to launch a full-fledged sports channel to meet the demand of its listeners.

For this purpose, FM-94 Dhanak Channel is being converted into a sports channel.

This decision was taken by the Director General of Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation, Muhammad Tahir Hassan, during a visit to the channel.

The Director General was informed that a large number of Radio Pakistan’s listeners have been demanding such a dedicated sports channel to promote a variety of sports.

As a part of this initiative, FM-94 started broadcasting special updates on the ongoing men’s T20 Cricket World Cup in Australia from 27 October.