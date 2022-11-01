ABS-CBN brings drama series to Africa and French territories

(Photo: ABS-CBN)

ABS-CBN, the Philippines’ leading content provider, continues to bring its prime drama series to the international market with its hit series ‘La Vida Lena’ and ‘The Blood Sisters’ airing in Africa and French territories respectively.

The revenge-drama series ‘La Vida Lena’ is the latest English-dubbed offering from ABS-CBN now airing in Africa’s Sub-Saharan countries, including South Africa, Kenya and Zambia via the StarTimes channel.

The show follows the story of a woman seeking vengeance against a prominent business clan after everything is taken away from her, including her life’s work and her family.

Meanwhile, making its way to France’s overseas territories is the drama series ‘The Blood Sisters’, with its French-dubbed version now airing in New Caledonia, Wallis and Futuna, Polynesia and Reunion Island on France TV, the national channel in France.

The series revolves around the story of triplets separated at birth, who cross paths years later and are left to deal with their struggles.

ABS-CBN has brought world-class Filipino content of all genres to foreign audiences in over 50 territories worldwide, selling over 50,000 hours of content in total. It recently signed a deal with Warner Bros. Discovery to air its lifestyle shows in several Asian countries.