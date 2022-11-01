Singapore’s World Cup coverage plans announced

Football fans in Singapore will have to pay at least S$98 (US$69) to watch all this year’s FIFA World Cup matches live or on-demand.

Mediacorp, StarHub and Singtel will offer coverage of all 64 games on several platforms, the companies said in a joint news release on Oct 30.

Nine games – the opening, five group stage matches, two semi-finals and the final – will be available free on Mediacorp’s Channel 5 and simulcast on the meWATCH streaming service, CNA reports.

Highlight videos of all 64 matches will also be available for free on meWATCH.

This is the second time the three companies are tying up for the World Cup, following the 2018 edition in Russia.

This year’s tournament, taking place in Qatar from Nov 20 to Dec 18, will comprise 32 teams, including a record six representing Asia – with host Qatar, Australia, Iran, Japan, Saudi Arabia and South Korea on the roster.

Mediacorp’s chief customer and corporate development officer Angeline Poh said the company is “delighted to link arms with Singtel and StarHub again to present this thrilling tournament, which reaffirms Mediacorp’s commitment as the national media network in unifying communities through our pipeline of popular sporting content”.