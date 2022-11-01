TBS and NHK among winners at Tokyo Drama Awards

(Photo: TBS)

TBS Television’s ‘Dearest,” which mixes mystery with a love triangle story, has won the Grand Prix for a drama series at the Tokyo Drama Awards, Variety reports.

The Grand Prix in the single drama category went to the NHK drama ‘Bullets, Bones and Blocked Noses’.

The annual awards for dramas broadcast during the past year are presented every October at the International Drama Festival in Tokyo.

‘Dearest’ (pictured) features a woman who is a key witness to a murder. She is the former lover of a detective on the case as well as the object of romantic interest from a lawyer.

The Director, Ayuko Tsukahara, said the 10-hour series held the attention of the viewer with not only the love complications of the principals but also the classic whodunit question: Who is the real killer?

‘Bullets, Bones and Blocked Noses’ features a police dog handler and his ‘genius’ dog (Odagiri) who appears to the handler in the guise of a lazy, potty-mouthed middle-aged guy in a dog costume.

Producer Yoshiko Yamamoto said: “People around the world will be pleased to see that we still know how to make silly shows in Japan.”