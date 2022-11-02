Judith Whelan appointed ABC Editorial Director

(Photo: ABC)

The Managing Director of Australia’s ABC, David Anderson has announced the appointment of Judith Whelan to the role of Editorial Director, effective in February 2023.

Currently ABC Director of Regional and Local, Judith is one of Australian media’s most respected editorial leaders, bringing more than 30 years of journalism experience to the role.

Judith replaces Craig McMurtrie, who recently announced his retirement.

David Anderson said the ABC’s editorial policies, standards, and processes were in good hands with Judith’s decision to take on this very important role.

“The ABC’s responsibility as the most trusted media provider is more vital than ever, and I am delighted Judith is taking up this important leadership position.

“Since joining the ABC in 2016 Judith has led her teams through change and growth and successfully delivered enhanced content and services to our audiences.”

In her previous role as Head of Specialist Content she managed the ABC’s coverage across all platforms – television, radio and digital – in arts, science, health and technology, religion and ethics, education, society and culture.

Judith was formerly editor of The Sydney Morning Herald, as well as its news director and the editor of its weekend edition, following more than seven years as the editor of Good Weekend.