NBC-PNG looks to Indonesia for broadcasting expertise

Papua New Guinea’s National Broadcasting Corporation (NBC-PNG) is looking to Indonesia to advance its broadcasting capabilities.

Its Managing Director, Kora Nou, has met executives of Indonesian government television and radio stations to start the process towards a memorandum of understanding, NBC News reports.

The move to look towards Indonesia is in line with the government’s intention to look to PNG’s closest neighbour for economic opportunities.

Mr Nou said PNG and Indonesia shared a land border and it was only fitting for NBC to engage with Southeast Asia’s fastest growing economy to engage and share expertise.

He said his visit to Televisi Republik Indonesia and Radio Republik Indonesia was the start of the process towards developing the MOU.

The MOU, in its draft stage, looks at five key areas including capacity building, an exchange programme, content gathering and sharing, and transmission and studio equipment procurement and supply.

Mr Nou said he was optimistic the MOU, once completed and signed, would greatly assist NBC in its endeavour to modernise its broadcast capabilities.