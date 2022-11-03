Top news official meets broadcasters in India’s northeast

(Photo: Prasar Bharati)

The Director General of All India Radio’s News Services Division, Vasudha Gupta, has visited Shillong in the country’s northeast and held a review with staff of both AIR and Doordarshan.

During her visit on 30 October, Ms Gupta took stock of the technical and programme capabilities of both public broadcasters, The Shillong Times reports.

She urged the staff of AIR and Doordarshan Shillong to work in synergy and produce programmes and content that would benefit the people of Meghalaya state and neighbouring regions.

Following the meeting, Ms Gupta said the mandate of both AIR and Doordarshan as public broadcasters was to disseminate authentic and credible information to the public through its news, cultural programmes and informative panel discussions.

She has been touring different northeastern states for the past few days to assess the functioning of public broadcaster Prasar Bharati and its organisations in the region. Earlier, she visited Aizwal, Agartala and Guwahati.