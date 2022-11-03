Vietnam’s VTV acquires Qatar World Cup rights

Vietnam’s national broadcaster, VTV, has acquired the rights to broadcast the 2022 FIFA World Cup this November.

It said that after months of negotiation, it would exclusively air the tournament live in Vietnam.

VTV is reported to have paid around US$14 million (VND 350 billion) for the rights. VietNamnet reports that several large enterprises have contributed to the cost of buying the rights.

All 64 matches in the tournament, to be held from 20 November to 18 December, will be broadcast live on its VTV2, VTV3, VTV5 and VTV Can Tho channels as well as its VTVGo app.

VTV has the broadcasting rights on television (terrestrial, cable, satellite and PTV) as well as radio, mobile and internet platforms.

Elsewhere in Southeast Asia, countries such as Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, Brunei, Cambodia, Timor Leste and Indonesia have all secured the broadcasting rights of the tournament.