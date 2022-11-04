Australian Commercial Radio Awards held in Sydney

(Photo: Steve Ahern, Facebook)

The 2022 Australian Commercial Radio Awards (the ACRAs) have taken place in Sydney, with Kyle Sandilands and Jackie “O” Henderson being crowned Best On-Air Team.

The KIIS 1065 breakfast due (pictured left and centre) were also inducted into the Commercial Radio Hall of Fame after winning the award a record eight times.

They were honoured for their outstanding lifetime achievement and their contribution to radio, the community and charities over their career.

Melbourne’s Neil Mitchell of 3AW was named Best Talk Presenter and Best Current Affairs presenter. His morning show continues to top the ratings after 35 years.

3AW breakfast team Ross Stevenson and Russel Howcroft picked up the Best On-Air Team accolade for the second time.

The ACRAs were presented at a gala event attended by 1,000 radio personalities and executives from around the country, hosted by WSFM stars Amanda Keller and Brendan Jones.

See the full list of winners here.