Australia’s ABC and NBC-PNG renew MoU

ABC Australia and Papua New Guinea’s National Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) have renewed a memorandum of understanding.

The two broadcasters exchanged their renewed MoU at NBC’s offices in Port Moresby on 2 November.

The agreement reflects the enduring commitment to a collaborative relationship between the national broadcasters, both among the largest bastions of independent media in the Pacific.

Under the renewed MoU, the ABC and the NBC commit to working together to enhance both organisations’ commitment to serve the public interest through information, education and entertainment.

This partnership also demonstrates the public broadcasters’ contribution to democracy and recognises their value as important cultural institutions.

NBC Managing Director Kora Nou said: “The NBC is the pre-eminent source of media information in Papua New Guinea connecting citizens across our country.

“The partnership builds on the spirit of friendship and working together developed over many years between the ABC and the NBC.

“Several examples of working together include digitisation of NBC’s historical archive materials, and the planned short term training placement of select NBC staff in areas of the ABC, which will commence in 2023.”

ABC Managing Director David Anderson said: “The ABC has a long history of engagement with our PNG neighbours. This agreement strengthens the media collaboration between the ABC and the NBC as institutions as well as through relationships between our staff.

“We will continue to invest in our partnership and learn from each other to better serve our shared audiences.”