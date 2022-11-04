Korean TV travel shows resume after pandemic

(Photo: KBS)

As the world opens back up, Korean broadcasters have resumed shooting travel shows overseas.

This month, two shows that feature the cast traveling abroad were unveiled by broadcasters KBS and SBS, The Korea Times reports.

KBS’ travel show ‘Battle Trip’, which ended its four-year run in April 2020 due to the spread of COVID-19, has returned with season 2.

The first two episodes of ‘Battle Trip 2’ aired on 15 and 22 October, with the cast visiting Vietnam and Thailand.

“The cast have travel tips that are as good as travel experts. Our show will provide a perfect guide to how to travel in an endemic world with insider tips and destination information,” the show’s production team said.

SBS launched ‘Besties in Wonderland ― If I Go Only Once’ on 27 October.

The show follows a group of actors visiting Queensland, Australia. “The cast will experience a wide variety of activities from sea to sky, meet with native animals of the rainforest and explore wildlife in Australia,” producer Lee Ji-won said.

Another recently aired show visited Hawaii. Other travel shows will visit South America, Southeast Asia and New Zealand.