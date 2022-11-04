Mediacorp and WWF to collaborate on children’s programming

(Photo: Mediacorp)

Mediacorp and the World Wide Fund for Nature Singapore (WWF-Singapore) have announced a partnership to scale up science-based edutainment content for Mediacorp children’s programming.

The agreement is a strategic initiative to bring sustainability and nature closer to younger audiences in Singapore, empowering them to take action for a climate-resilient future.

WWF-Singapore is supporting Mediacorp with a breadth of science-based content and video footage, and subject matter experts making in-show appearances to augment content.

This will boost the national media network’s efforts to build a factually accurate source of engaging edutainment for kids.

WWF-Singapore will be the official knowledge partner for Mediacorp on Lil Wild Season Three and Eco Rangers, which will both be available via Mediacorp’s meWATCH, okto on 5 and okto YouTube channel. okto is a daily children’s programme block on Mediacorp’s Channel 5.

“Our partnership with WWF-Singapore will go towards Mediacorp’s efforts to strengthen okto as a credible source of fact-based edutainment for kids,” said Tham Loke Kheng, Chief Executive Officer, Mediacorp

“This collaboration is also aligned with Mediacorp’s commitment to raising awareness of environmental concerns, as part of our focus on driving sustainability efforts.

“We hope our co-created children’s programmes will spark conversations on these important issues, and inspire entire families to learn more about the actions we can take to safeguard the green spaces and wonderful biodiversity we enjoy in Singapore,”