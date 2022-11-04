NHK Japan to air 2022 Songs of Tokyo Festival

Japan’s public broadcaster, NHK, will air the 2022 Songs of Tokyo Festival from 5 to 13 November.

The annual festival showcases the latest in Japanese music for viewers around the world. This year’s event features big names from various genres of J-Pop and will be shown on NHK WORLD-JAPAN with a live studio audience.

It will showcase plenty of music from the anime world, idols, dance groups and rock bands, as well as introducing viewers to new, up-and-coming musicians.

See here for the broadcast schedule and list of artists.