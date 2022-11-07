China’s top TV awards presented

China’s top television honours, the Flying Apsaras Awards, have been presented in Beijing.

The Outstanding Actress Award went to ethnic Kazakh actress Rayzha Alimjan (pictured) for her role as a brave and strong rural woman in Minning Town, the China Daily reports.

The winner of the Outstanding Actor Award went to Wang Lei for his portrayal of a war hero in the anthology TV series Medal of the Republic.

A total of 16 TV series were honoured in the Outstanding TV Drama awards, with most of them being based on real-life stories.

Director Zhang Yongxin took home the Outstanding Director Award for his revolutionary drama The Age of Awakening, a smash hit which has earned 9.3 points out of 10 on the online database and social networking service Douban.

Minning Town, a popular TV series that retells China’s poverty alleviation effort in Ningxia Hui autonomous region, earned its six scriptwriters the Outstanding Screenplay Award.

The longest running television awards in China, the Flying Apsaras are the highest honour in the country’s TV industry.