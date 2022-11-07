Free COP coverage for all members

The ABU is providing free coverage of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 27) to all members.

More than 40,000 delegates are expected to attend the conference, which is being held in Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt from November 6-18.

In collaboration with the Arab States Broadcasting Union (ASBU), the ABU is providing syndicated coverage. It is being produced by a team of 10 drawn from ABU and ASBU members and funded by the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR).

The coverage team is being led by the ABU’s Natalia Ilieva and the Senior Editor of Asiavision, Ahmed Afruh Rasheed. It includes reporting staff from FBC Fiji, TVRI Indonesia and MBC Mauritius.

The content advisories include links to the daily schedule, slabs and grabs from conference proceedings, general conference vision and interviews, as well as background reports and information.

Asiavision members have also received overlay to support their coverage, curated stories on climate change issues and coverage by other Asiavision members with reporting teams at COP.

If you need assistance with your COP coverage, please contact Asiavision on centre@asiavision.org