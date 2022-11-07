Tale of a Syrian refugee girl wins Japan Prize Grand Prix

The Japan Prize 2022 Grand Prix has been won by a Canadian-made animated film depicting the journey of a six-year-old girl in search of asylum after being forced to leave her homeland of Syria due to the civil war.

The winners of the 49th Japan Prize were announced at a ceremony in Tokyo on 4 November.

The winning film, Dounia and the Princess of Aleppo, is based on interviews with Syrian refugee children and combines their real-life experiences with animation and music. It runs for 73 minutes.

When Dounia encounters the many obstacles that stand in the way of her journey, it is the wisdom of the fairy tales she heard as a child that come to her rescue.

See here for the full list of winners.

The Japan Prize is an international competition dedicated to educational content. Since its establishment in 1965, the competition has supported the power of the media by awarding outstanding works that expand the possibilities of education.

It is the mission of the Japan Prize to enhance the quality of educational content around the world and contribute to the promotion of better international understanding.

This year’s competition received 353 entries and proposals from 57 countries and regions. The shortlisted works were judged by 12 producers and media professionals representing 12 countries.